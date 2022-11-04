Chris Cuomo Admits He's Not Completely Over Being Fired From CNN

Chris Cuomo has spoken highly of his time at CNN, despite being abruptly fired from the news network. Cuomo's dismissal came on the heels of his public support for his brother, Andrew Cuomo, amid the former governor's sexual assault scandal in 2021.

A year later, Cuomo opened up about the ordeal and explained that he had no regrets for aiding his brother during the tumultuous period. "Let me be clear. I really do regret how everything ended, but I will never regret helping my family," Cuomo said on his podcast, "The Chris Cuomo Project" (via Yahoo!). "I promised my father I will always be there for my brother, and I always will be, just like he has always been for me, just like my sisters have been there for me and for him." Cuomo went on to exclaim that he was proud of his time at the cable news station, as he wished his former co-workers well.

Now, Cuomo is further discussing his time at CNN, and has admitted that he is not over being fired from his post.