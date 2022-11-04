Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Her Return To Acting With Nod To Mean Girls
Lindsay Lohan is back in the saddle — or back in the sleigh, we should say. The "Mean Girl" star took a break from Hollywood and packed her bags for Dubai, according to Mirror, where she got to step away from the limelight and regroup. During that time, Lohan went through a remarkable transformation.
But in 2022, Lohan decided to get back to the public space she had previously occupied. Lohan started a podcast aptly called "The Lohdown," which is all about new discoveries. "She's here to share with you the things, people, places, and ideas that she loves," the official podcast page reads. "From the greatest undiscovered music to the global causes that need your attention and support. She's like the big sister that you never had." It's not just podcasts that Lohan is working on. She's also coming back to the screen on Netflix's "Falling for Christmas," and she stoked the fires with the cutest reference to "Mean Girls."
Lindsay Lohan is re-serving Jingle Bell Rock
Lindsay Lohan is starring in Netflix's "Falling for Christmas," slated to hit the streaming network on November 10, 2022. The hit, directed by Janeen Damian, features Lohan as an heiress who gets amnesia after a ski accident, per Variety, and is cared for by the ski lodge owner, played by "Glee's" Chord Overstreet. In a fun teaser, Lohan dropped the trailer for "Falling for Christmas" on Instagram playing "Jingle Bell Rock." Diehard "Mean Girl" fans will remember the leads Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried dressed in Santa suits alongside Lohan in the film, singing "Jingle Bell Rock."
Fans on Instagram were delighted to get a throwback to "Mean Girls." One person commented, "That's so fetch!" giving us a much-needed reminder of the movie's catchphrase. "I [immediately] got mean girls flashbacks," another person commented. One fanatic even added the hashtag, "#MeanGirlsVibes." So obviously Lohan knows how to rock a throwback moment.