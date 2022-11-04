Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Her Return To Acting With Nod To Mean Girls

Lindsay Lohan is back in the saddle — or back in the sleigh, we should say. The "Mean Girl" star took a break from Hollywood and packed her bags for Dubai, according to Mirror, where she got to step away from the limelight and regroup. During that time, Lohan went through a remarkable transformation.

But in 2022, Lohan decided to get back to the public space she had previously occupied. Lohan started a podcast aptly called "The Lohdown," which is all about new discoveries. "She's here to share with you the things, people, places, and ideas that she loves," the official podcast page reads. "From the greatest undiscovered music to the global causes that need your attention and support. She's like the big sister that you never had." It's not just podcasts that Lohan is working on. She's also coming back to the screen on Netflix's "Falling for Christmas," and she stoked the fires with the cutest reference to "Mean Girls."