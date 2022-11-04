Serena Williams' Husband Fires Back At Drake's Diss On Middle Of The Ocean

Serena William's husband, Alexis Ohanian, has clapped back at Drake for his recent diss track. Over the last few years, pop culture enthusiasts have swooned over the beloved tennis player and her relationship with the Reddit co-founder. Before having one of the most romantic weddings in 2017, the lovebirds met in 2015 at the Cavalieri Hotel in Rome. "This big guy comes, and he just plops down at the table next to us, and I'm like, 'Huh! All these tables, and he's sitting here?" she explained in a 2017 Variety cover story. After inviting him to sit at her table, the pair went on to date for two years before welcoming their first child Alexis Olympia and tying the knot in New Orleans.

While fans have admired their romantic love story, others have also praised Ohanian for being incredibly supportive of Williams and her career. In 2018, he uploaded an emotional tribute to the acclaimed tennis player ahead of her landmark appearance at the U.S. Open. "She fought for her life, for our children, for recognition, for equal pay ... she never gives up, he wrote on Instagram.

Even though the majority of fans look fondly on the Williams and Ohanian's relationship, the couple has also gained some haters, including Drake. On his new track "Middle of the Ocean," the Canadian rapper called Ohanian a "groupie," which has since made waves on social media. Now it looks like the internet entrepreneur has responded to Drake's surprising diss with an effortless clap back.