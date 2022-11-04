Serena Williams' Husband Fires Back At Drake's Diss On Middle Of The Ocean
Serena William's husband, Alexis Ohanian, has clapped back at Drake for his recent diss track. Over the last few years, pop culture enthusiasts have swooned over the beloved tennis player and her relationship with the Reddit co-founder. Before having one of the most romantic weddings in 2017, the lovebirds met in 2015 at the Cavalieri Hotel in Rome. "This big guy comes, and he just plops down at the table next to us, and I'm like, 'Huh! All these tables, and he's sitting here?" she explained in a 2017 Variety cover story. After inviting him to sit at her table, the pair went on to date for two years before welcoming their first child Alexis Olympia and tying the knot in New Orleans.
While fans have admired their romantic love story, others have also praised Ohanian for being incredibly supportive of Williams and her career. In 2018, he uploaded an emotional tribute to the acclaimed tennis player ahead of her landmark appearance at the U.S. Open. "She fought for her life, for our children, for recognition, for equal pay ... she never gives up, he wrote on Instagram.
Even though the majority of fans look fondly on the Williams and Ohanian's relationship, the couple has also gained some haters, including Drake. On his new track "Middle of the Ocean," the Canadian rapper called Ohanian a "groupie," which has since made waves on social media. Now it looks like the internet entrepreneur has responded to Drake's surprising diss with an effortless clap back.
Alexix Ohanian shuts down Drake's diss on social media
On November 4, Drake released his highly anticipated album "Her Loss" with 21 Savage. While fans seemingly enjoyed the record, some music listeners noticed that the "Degrassi" star dissed Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian on the track "Middle of the Ocean." In response to being called a "groupie," the Reddit founder took to social media to fire back at Drake's surprising lyrics. "The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter," Ohanian wrote on Twitter.
In an additional post on Instagram, the business entrepreneur opened up about the numerous "media profiles" he turned down before highlighting the legacy he's building for his wife and daughter. "It's cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It's made me 100x better as a man and businessman." Ohanian also added that he found a partner that he "would never outgrow" and who's always motivating him to be "greater."
Before he started taking shots at Ohanian's relationship with Williams, the "Take Care" rapper was once linked to the tennis player. According to a report from TMZ, Drake and the beloved athlete were seen canoodling during a dinner in 2015. But despite the rumors, the two never officially confirmed their relationship, with Williams even describing Drake as "family" during a July 2015 press conference (via People).