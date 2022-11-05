Johnny Depp Is Reportedly Back On The Market Following Split With His Former Lawyer

Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich have split, according to People. The two were initially linked when Depp was facing his libel case against The Sun, after the British newspaper called him a "wife beater." While that particular case didn't end in Depp's favor, he did begin a relationship with Rich in its aftermath.

While Rich didn't represent Depp in his case against Amber Heard in Virginia, she was often present at the trial. As the New York Post notes, the two were often spotted getting out of the same car and speaking together between court sessions.

However the two decided to part ways in November. "We are not talking about a normal couple here," an insider told the Daily Mail. "It's not a big, stable, committed love affair and I'm not sure that it ever was." The source noted that Depp just got out of the major proceedings with Heard, so he wasn't in a position to start something serious. Meanwhile, Rich herself is in the midst of a divorce, so she also had a lot on her plate.