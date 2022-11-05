Johnny Depp Is Reportedly Back On The Market Following Split With His Former Lawyer
Johnny Depp's put his legal issues behind him. He won the defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard after she accused him of abuse. His win was deeply emotional, after Depp claimed Heard's allegations impacted him permanently. But, those days are largely behind him and Depp signed a major deal with Christian Dior.
However, Depp has continued to be a pariah in some circles. Rihanna announced that Depp will make a cameo at her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show, according to the Mirror, making him the first man to occupy the spotlight. Other people reacted to the news, including pop star Olly Alexander. He responded to Pop Crave's tweet about the news with a negative face. When a fan said that Alexander wore Savage X Fenty well, Alexander replied in another tweet, "thank you but after this news i won't be wearing it anymore." But along with his bumpy return to Hollywood, Depp has recently made headlines for splitting from lawyer Joelle Rich.
Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich were never serious
Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich have split, according to People. The two were initially linked when Depp was facing his libel case against The Sun, after the British newspaper called him a "wife beater." While that particular case didn't end in Depp's favor, he did begin a relationship with Rich in its aftermath.
While Rich didn't represent Depp in his case against Amber Heard in Virginia, she was often present at the trial. As the New York Post notes, the two were often spotted getting out of the same car and speaking together between court sessions.
However the two decided to part ways in November. "We are not talking about a normal couple here," an insider told the Daily Mail. "It's not a big, stable, committed love affair and I'm not sure that it ever was." The source noted that Depp just got out of the major proceedings with Heard, so he wasn't in a position to start something serious. Meanwhile, Rich herself is in the midst of a divorce, so she also had a lot on her plate.