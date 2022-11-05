Inside Aaron Carter's Life Before He Died Too Soon

The tragic death of Aaron Carter is one that has sent shockwaves through the music and entertainment industry. According to TMZ, the singer and rapper was found unresponsive in his bathtub of his Lancaster, California home on the morning of Saturday, November 5th. As of the time of this writing, law enforcement officials say that there's no evidence of foul play, although an investigation is ongoing.

The news of Carter's death certainly shocked his fans, as a lot of them took to social media to remember him for who he was: a talented and gifted singer and dancer. Some even shared throwback clips of Carter appearing on "Lizzie McGuire" with his former girlfriend, Hilary Duff. Many others commented on his death with, "Being a child star is rough and unfortunately many don't come out unscathed. RIP Aaron Carter," along with, "Aaron Carter was my Justin Bieber when I was coming up I still remember when he appeared on the Lizzie McGuire Show he was a swagged out young kid."

And while it might take a moment for Carter's fans to realize he's gone after the shock of his death settles in, the musician did make headlines a few days before his death, too.