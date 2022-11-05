What Aaron Carter's Relationship With His Brother Nick Was Like Before His Death

Though they used to be inseparable — at least publicly – Aaron and Nick Carter stopped speaking years before the former's untimely death. The younger brother found himself in a downward spiral, from filing for bankruptcy years ago to his well-documented substance abuse problems. He harbored a lot of resentment for his brother and sisters, and he blamed himself for his sister Leslie Carter's passing in 2012 (via Yahoo!). In 2019, his behavior escalated to the extent that both Nick and Angel Carter elected to file a restraining order.

"In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family," Nick tweeted. He then added that he loved Aaron and hoped he got the help he needed. In response, Aaron said that he and Nick had not seen each other in four years with no intention of changing that. However, he also levied accusations that Nick sexually assaulted a woman after another restraining order restricted his access to firearms (via E! News).

Since then, the brothers never publicly reconciled. Things looked a little more positive when Aaron congratulated Nick on the birth of his child (via Metro). However, Aaron later accused his siblings of attempting to put him under a conservatorship, to which they responded: "No one has any idea where Aaron is getting this from" (via E! News).