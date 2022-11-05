Aaron Carter's Ex-Fiancee Melanie Martin Breaks Silence On His Death

Singer Aaron Carter has died at 34 years old.On November 5, his body was found in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home, where a 911 call was made earlier that morning. Per the outlet, the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed. However, those close to the musician may not be shocked to hear of his sudden death, as Carter's personal life has taken some hits in recent years. "I just interviewed [Aaron] a couple weeks ago and it was pretty clear he wasn't in a great place," podcast host Adam22 tweeted. "He was a good guy despite all the demons he was battling. I'm sad to see him go."

These "demons" arguably include Carter's September stint in rehab, after he lost custody of his son Prince due to substance abuse concerns, as The U.S. Sun reported. The former child star also broke up with Prince's mother, ex-fiancée Melanie Martin, in February. "My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways," Carter tweeted at the time. "I'm too scarred and I can't trust any woman," he wrote in a separate post.

Carter's rollercoaster relationship with Martin was marred by allegations of domestic abuse. The Blast reported the exes had both filed restraining orders against each other at one point — regardless of what happened between them, though, Martin is devastated by news of Carter's death. She consequently took to social media to share her grief with fans.