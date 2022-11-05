Aaron Carter's Ex-Fiancee Melanie Martin Breaks Silence On His Death
Singer Aaron Carter has died at 34 years old.On November 5, his body was found in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home, where a 911 call was made earlier that morning. Per the outlet, the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed. However, those close to the musician may not be shocked to hear of his sudden death, as Carter's personal life has taken some hits in recent years. "I just interviewed [Aaron] a couple weeks ago and it was pretty clear he wasn't in a great place," podcast host Adam22 tweeted. "He was a good guy despite all the demons he was battling. I'm sad to see him go."
These "demons" arguably include Carter's September stint in rehab, after he lost custody of his son Prince due to substance abuse concerns, as The U.S. Sun reported. The former child star also broke up with Prince's mother, ex-fiancée Melanie Martin, in February. "My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways," Carter tweeted at the time. "I'm too scarred and I can't trust any woman," he wrote in a separate post.
Carter's rollercoaster relationship with Martin was marred by allegations of domestic abuse. The Blast reported the exes had both filed restraining orders against each other at one point — regardless of what happened between them, though, Martin is devastated by news of Carter's death. She consequently took to social media to share her grief with fans.
Melanie Martin expressed her grief on social media
In a statement to the Associated Press, Melanie Martin asked for privacy, telling the media, "We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."
However, it was her heartbreaking social media tribute that struck a chord with fans. Seemingly in response to his death, Aaron Carter's ex fiancée uploaded a TikTok video of herself hysterically crying in the car. Social media users flooded the comments (via The U.S. Sun) with well wishes, reminding Martin, "You have the biggest part of [Aaron] ... and that is Prince." The late singer's ex also shared an Instagram story (via Us Weekly) of herself kissing Carter, captioning it simply, "My baby I can't breathe."
Despite the turbulence in their relationship, Martin and Carter found happiness together with the birth of their son. "It's all a beautiful blessing ... I was talking about having a family years ago," the "I Want Candy" singer told Us Weekly in December 2021. "I [wanted] to be at home and enjoy the love of my life and my child. Now that it's here, it's like an epiphany. Every minute now has become so precious." No doubt fans are keeping both all of Carter's loved ones, including Martin, in their thoughts at this time.