Aaron Carter Announced Plans To Close A Big Life Chapter Days Before His Death
Aaron Carter, who rose to fame in the late '90s and early '00s as a pop idol with hits like "Aaron's Party" and "I Want Candy," was found dead in his home on November 5, according to TMZ. Per the publication, which broke the story, law enforcement was called to Carter's Lancaster, California home, where they found the 34-year-old unresponsive in a bathtub. At this time, Carter's official cause of death has yet to be determined, although officials have stated that there's no evidence of foul play.
Despite Carter's musical success, recent years saw the singer deal with various mental health and substance use issues. In 2019, Carter appeared on an episode of "The Doctors" and shared that he'd been diagnosed with schizophrenia, acute anxiety, multiple personality disorder, and manic depression (via CNN). During one segment, the singer also sat with medical professionals to cross reference his prescribed medications with various things that came up in his drug test. Just weeks prior to his death, Carter checked into rehab in an effort to regain custody of his son, Prince, per The U. S. Sun. Needless to say, Carter's tragic death has struck an emotional chord with Carter's fans and celebrity peers, including Hilary Duff, who dated Carter when they were both teenagers, per Page Six. Despite Carter's struggles, one of his last social media posts suggests that he was looking forward to a brighter future.
Aaron Carter was going to sell his home
Aaron Carter was looking to unload his home prior to his death. On October 29, Carter took to Twitter to advertise the sale of his Lancaster, California home. "Selling my 2nd home," Carter wrote, via Twitter. "Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family," he added, likely referencing his dedication to regaining custody of his son. "This year has been super tough but I've learned so much. Thanks for the support everyone."
Per the Zillow listing, Carter was selling the seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home for $799,900 at a $30,000 drop from October 24, which suggests he was eager to find a buyer. Unfortunately, Carter never managed the sale, as this was the same home he was found unresponsive in just days later. According to Page Six, Carter's fiancée Melanie Martin, who he'd been in an on-again off-again relationship with since 2020, was recently spotted outside of the home, visibly distraught. Martin also posted a short video of herself crying while in a car to her TikTok. As of this writing, we are unsure what will come of Carter's property in the wake of his unexpected death.
