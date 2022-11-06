Aaron Carter Announced Plans To Close A Big Life Chapter Days Before His Death

Aaron Carter was looking to unload his home prior to his death. On October 29, Carter took to Twitter to advertise the sale of his Lancaster, California home. "Selling my 2nd home," Carter wrote, via Twitter. "Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family," he added, likely referencing his dedication to regaining custody of his son. "This year has been super tough but I've learned so much. Thanks for the support everyone."

Per the Zillow listing, Carter was selling the seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home for $799,900 at a $30,000 drop from October 24, which suggests he was eager to find a buyer. Unfortunately, Carter never managed the sale, as this was the same home he was found unresponsive in just days later. According to Page Six, Carter's fiancée Melanie Martin, who he'd been in an on-again off-again relationship with since 2020, was recently spotted outside of the home, visibly distraught. Martin also posted a short video of herself crying while in a car to her TikTok. As of this writing, we are unsure what will come of Carter's property in the wake of his unexpected death.

