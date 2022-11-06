Duran Duran Star Andy Taylor's Cancer Diagnosis Announced During Hall Of Fame Induction

Guitarist Andy Taylor shared devastating news about his cancer diagnosis with the world at his former band Duran Duran's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The original members of Duran Duran during their height in the early 1980s consisted of Andy, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, Roger Taylor, and Simon Le Bon. Together, the band wrote and performed such worldwide hits as "Hungry Like the Wolf" and "Girls on Film." Andy first decided to part ways with Duran Duran in 1986 and delved into a solo career of his own. While the band reunited with Andy in 2001 to relive their glory days and satisfy the fans, Andy once again left in 2006 due to an "unworkable gulf between [them]," the remaining members told Billboard.

When it was announced that Duran Duran was bestowed with the honor of the Hall of Fame alongside Dolly Parton and Eminem, Le Bon revealed to Rolling Stone that the OG members — even Andy — would be reuniting for their momentous induction ceremony. Sadly, Andy was ultimately unable to attend due to tragic reasons.