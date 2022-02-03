Dolly Parton Has Something New In Common With Eminem

Dolly Parton has become such an iconic figure in popular culture, sometimes her music plays second fiddle to her public persona. Whether she's getting recognized for her multitude of philanthropic endeavors, her upcoming novel "Run, Rose, Run," or her theme park (how many stars have their own theme park?!) it feels like she could never have time to do music. Yet this stunning woman has managed to write and/or perform almost 800 songs and produce nearly 90 albums.

Her musical magnitude has been recognized through the years, don't get us wrong. She's rightfully in the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and she started 2022 with 47 new gold and platinum certifications from around the world. In December 2021, Parton even broke three world records. She's got so many awards under her rhinestoned belt that we can't even list them all — luckily her website has a whole section dedicated to them.

Even with all of her success, Parton still manages to be famously humble and kind. When Southern Living asked about her "trademark optimism" she showed her true "Coat of Many Colors." She explained, "Nobody is happy all the time ... I like to experience whatever the feeling is and whatever I'm going through." She added, "But I have a good attitude. And I was born with a happy heart. I'm always looking for things to be better." All of that is to say, what could she possibly have in common with Eminem, whose music revolves around his alter egos?