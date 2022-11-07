Gigi Hadid Makes Her Feelings About Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Crystal Clear

Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably well aware by now of billionaire Elon Musk's Twitter takeover.

On October 27, the businessman closed the staggering $44 billion dollar deal and immediately started cleaning house. As reported by The Washington Post, chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, head of legal policy, trust, and safety, Vijaya Gadde, and Twitter's general counsel, Sean Edgett were promptly sent packing. But Musk wasn't done yet. The human rights team also got their pink slips. "Yesterday was my last day at Twitter: the entire Human Rights team has been cut from the company," Shannon Raj Singh wrote in a bombshell tweet on November 4. "I am enormously proud of the work we did to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business & Human Rights, to protect those at-risk in global conflicts & crises," she penned in part. YIKES.

As one can imagine, following the controversial acquisition and subsequent layoffs, many have voiced their disdain... including model and businesswoman Gigi Hadid.