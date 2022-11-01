Celebrities Who Ditched Twitter After Elon Musk Became Boss

Upon Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, "Grey's Anatomy" creator and iconic producer Shonda Rhimes tweeted she's "not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye." She has 1.9 million followers. Likewise, "Love Song" singer Sara Bareilles told her 2.8 million followers, "Welp. It's been fun Twitter. I'm out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one's just not for me." Per the Hollywood Reporter, other celebrities that said "I'm out" after Musk's takeover include "This Is Us" executive producer Ken Olin, "Billions" showrunner Brian Koppelman," and "Bill & Ted" star Alex Winter.

Others like actor Josh Gad are debating whether they should leave. "Leaning toward staying, but if today is a sign of things to come, not sure what the point is," he wrote. "Freedom of speech is great. Hate speech intended to incite harm, (with no consequences) ain't what I signed up for." Meanwhile, director Rob Reiner wants people to stay. "For those who are fighting to preserve our Constitutional Democracy, now is not the time to leave Twitter," he wrote to his 2.1 million followers. "Now is the time to VOTE BLUE!"

The Hollywood Reporter also noted that when Musk first shared his intent to buy Twitter in April, actors like Mia Farrow and Jameela Jamil already shared that they would leave if it came to it. Even though Jamil vowed to send her "last tweet" back then, she's since returned (via People).