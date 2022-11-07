Houston Astros Fans Can't Get Enough Of Mattress Mack's Historic World Series Bet

The Houston Astros won the 2020 World Series, proving triumphant over the Philadelphia Phillies. According to USA Today, the team took home a 4-1 win during Game 6. This marks the second time that the team has won The World Series. The Houston Astros' first win occurred in 2017 after a victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers, per CNN. However, for many, The Houston Astros' first World Series win has an asterisk by it, due to cheating rumors launched by their former pitcher Mike Fiers.

In any event, the team has much to celebrate today, as does Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale. According to ESPN, the 71-year-old furniture seller, who's known for placing high-risk sporting bets, just reaped a $75 million payout, which, according to Forbes, is "believed to be the largest payout in legal sports betting history." McIngvale, who's reportedly worth $300 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, put up $10 million in the hopes that the Houston Astros would bring home the 2022 World Series Title. And he was right!

For Houston natives, McIngvale is more than just a high-profile business owner; he's also a very charitable local celebrity who uses his fame to help others, per ABC 13. "These big bets I make are not about me: if we win, the proceeds allow me to refund @GFToday customers and do more good for the entire community of Houston. I love H-Town, and I love bringing everyone together," McIngvale tweeted on Nov 1, ahead of his win. Now that McIngvale has won big, Houston Astros' fans have a lot to say about it.