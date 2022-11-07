Which Recently Married Celebrity Couple Would Fans Like To See Start A Family Soon? - Exclusive Survey
First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes some famous couple with a baby carriage...
Pop culture fans and stans have long been fascinated with celebrity power couples. Think Beyoncé and Jay Z, David and Victoria Beckham, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds — just to name a few. But things take on an all-new level of fanfare when the celeb couples go on to have little mini-mes of their own. "I feel like the big turning point was the growth of the celebrity news weekly. It brought celebrity pregnancies into the mainstream, and we also celebrated them, and we quickly learned that women clearly wanted to see them because our sales went up," Star magazine's Chief Editorial Director Bonnie Fuller explained during a 2008 radio interview with NPR. "Star's readers love these celebrities. They feel very close to them. And I think the reason for this, of course, is that our readers are primarily women, you know, 22 to 42, prime childbearing years. All the things that the celebrities are going to go through, they're going through too."
But which recently married celebrity couple are fans currently pining for to start a family? The answer just might surprise you...
Fans want Britney Spears and Sam Asghari to start a family
Baby one more time?
In a survey completed by 589 people, Nicki Swift found that 28.69% (or 169 of the participants) would like to see the recently betrothed Britney Spears and Sam Asghari start a family. Other newlywed choices in the survey included Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.
As you may recall, Spears and Asghari announced that they had suffered a tragic miscarriage in May. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news," the couple revealed in a joint Instagram post. "Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment." Maybe many fans are simply holding out hope that the couple will eventually get their happy ending after all. Here's to hoping!