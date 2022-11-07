Selena Gomez Responds To Accusations She Shaded Her Kidney Donor

The following article contains mention of depression, suicidal ideation and other mental health issues.

Among the topics explored in Selena Gomez's new Apple TV+ documentary, "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," the perils of her fame take center stage. The doc partly chronicles her 2016 "Revival" tour, during which Gomez had an apparent psychotic break, per Page Six. As her then-assistant recalled, Gomez had told her, "I don't want to be alive right now" with a "pitch-black" gaze in her eyes. Experiencing auditory hallucinations by 2018, Gomez was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

As the "Calm Down" crooner told the November issue of Rolling Stone, many of her mental health triggers were induced by her life in the spotlight. Questioning the worth of her material luxuries and social clout, Gomez confessed that a successful showbiz career didn't seem to suit her emotionally as well as it did many around her. "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities," she told the outlet. "My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong." While Swift and Gomez's best-friendship has been well-documented over the years, her statement that the "Anti-Hero" singer was her only showbiz friend raised a few eyebrows, including that of longtime friend Francia Raísa. The actor, who famously donated a kidney to Gomez in 2017, wrote in a since-deleted comment, "interesting," on an Instagram post repeating the quote.

As fans began chiming in with theories over this perceived drama, Gomez has already responded back to the speculation.