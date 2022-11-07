The Game's Fond Memory Of Aaron Carter Is Breaking Fans' Hearts

Following the heartbreaking news of Aaron Carter's death, many of his loved ones have been paying tribute to the late entertainer. Hilary Duff, who dated Carter in the early aughts, shared on her Instagram feed, "For Aaron – I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent...boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy." Paris Hilton also shared a touching tribute to Aaron. "Sad to hear about the news of @aaroncarter. He was always kind to my family and I. He had a good heart. Gone way too soon. Sending my thoughts and condolences to his loved ones and family. RIP," she tweeted.

Aaron's brother, Nick Carter wrote a message on his Instagram feed that touched people deeply. "My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," he wrote. Nick went on to acknowledge mental illness and addiction, ending his post with, "God, Please take care of my baby brother." Now, another one of Aaron's close friends has shared a tribute that has many fans tearing up.