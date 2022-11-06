Hilary Duff's Vulnerable Tribute To Aaron Carter Has Fans In Their Feelings

Whenever someone thinks of Aaron Carter and the prime years of his career, there's no doubt that Hilary Duff's name comes to mind as well. With the tragic news of Carter's death sending shockwaves throughout the celebrity and entertainment world, a lot of people can't help but wonder how his family, his friends, and his loved ones are taking the news.

Soon after it was announced that Carter had passed away, Twitter users reached into their time vaults and began posting videos of Carter's holiday appearance on the much beloved "Lizzie McGuire" series, which starred Duff. Suffice to say, no one will ever forget the moment Lizzie met the pop star for the first time. Many Twitter fans commented on the throwback clips, with one user tweeting, "I'm gutted to hear about Aaron Carter. Every millennial girl remembers his iconic guest appearance on Lizzie McGuire." Another wrote, "Having grown up watching Disney Channel, the news of Aaron Carter's death is really shocking to hear. Goofy stuff like 'How I Beat Shaq' and his version of 'I Want Candy' from Lizzie McGuire live rent free in my mind to this day."

Well, all of that 2000s nostalgia has gotten fans thinking about Carter's past with Duff. And just like the rest of the world, Duff had something to say about Carter's death, too.