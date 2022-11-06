Angel Carter's Throwback Photos Of Aaron Will Absolutely Break Your Heart

Angel Carter took to Instagram on November 5 to post a tribute to her brother, Aaron Carter. "To my twin... I loved you beyond measure," Angel wrote in the caption. "You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron,I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them. I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again." Angel shared several photos of her and Aaron as babies. "I'm so sorry for your loss," a fan wrote. "You tried so hard to help him, we know you did." Another person commented, "Been thinking about you and Nick all day. Sending love and light during this time."

Angel didn't always have the easiest relationship with Aaron. She also filed a restraining order against her brother when Nick Carter did too, on the grounds Aaron had allegedly threatened their family, according to ET. Before 2019, however, the two shared special moments, like when Aaron walked Angel down the aisle at her 2014 wedding. "Aaron was both overjoyed and honored to walk Angel down the aisle on her wedding day and be with his family on such a wonderful and important occasion," the singer's rep said at the time, per TooFab.

Not only did Aaron tragically leave behind a son, but he was also the uncle to Angel's daughter, Harper.