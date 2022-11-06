Angel Carter's Throwback Photos Of Aaron Will Absolutely Break Your Heart
Aaron Carter died at 34 on November 5, with the news breaking after police were called to his home in Lancaster, California, according to TMZ. Aaron was found in the bath by his house sitter, who called police saying that a man had drowned in the bathtub. However, TMZ reported Aaron's cause of death is currently inconclusive.
While Aaron was known for his rapping and musical skills, he was perhaps more famously known as the younger brother of Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys. In light of the tragic news, fans are concerned about Nick and how he'll cope with the shock. The brothers were not on speaking terms at the time of Aaron's death. In 2019, Nick was granted a restraining order from Aaron, according to E! News, for one year after Aaron allegedly expressed thoughts of harming Nick's wife and child, whom she was pregnant with at the time. He had a similarly contentious relationship with his twin sister, Angel Carter, but in light of Aaron's death, Angel posted a touching tribute to her brother.
Angel Carter says she loved twin brother Aaron
Angel Carter took to Instagram on November 5 to post a tribute to her brother, Aaron Carter. "To my twin... I loved you beyond measure," Angel wrote in the caption. "You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron,I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them. I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again." Angel shared several photos of her and Aaron as babies. "I'm so sorry for your loss," a fan wrote. "You tried so hard to help him, we know you did." Another person commented, "Been thinking about you and Nick all day. Sending love and light during this time."
Angel didn't always have the easiest relationship with Aaron. She also filed a restraining order against her brother when Nick Carter did too, on the grounds Aaron had allegedly threatened their family, according to ET. Before 2019, however, the two shared special moments, like when Aaron walked Angel down the aisle at her 2014 wedding. "Aaron was both overjoyed and honored to walk Angel down the aisle on her wedding day and be with his family on such a wonderful and important occasion," the singer's rep said at the time, per TooFab.
Not only did Aaron tragically leave behind a son, but he was also the uncle to Angel's daughter, Harper.