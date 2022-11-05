Fans Have Serious Concerns About Nick Carter After Aaron Carter's Death

Amid the heartbreaking death of musician Aaron Carter at age 34, many people have turned their attention to his older (and arguably more famous) brother, Nick Carter. A member of the wildly popular '90s boy band Backstreet Boys, Nick shared the screen with four of his siblings in the reality series "House of Carters" in 2006, revealing the troubled relationship between the Carters, which also included sisters Leslie, Bobbie Jean (B.J), and Angel — Aaron's twin. Nick, who's about seven years older than Aaron, often showed support for his younger brother's singing career, but issues between the two go back to 2014, when Aaron failed to attend Nick's wedding to Lauren Kitt, according to Page Six.

Despite postings on social media afterward that showed the two siblings celebrating the holidays together, Nick filed a restraining order against his younger brother in 2019, claiming Aaron had expressed his intent to kill Nick's wife and unborn child, which Aaron denied. The two brothers remained estranged in 2021, when Aaron tweeted claims that his family tried placing him under a conservatorship, and E! reported Nick and Aaron hadn't spoken in years. Now that Aaron has died, many fans are worried about how well Nick will handle the loss.