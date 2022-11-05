Fans Have Serious Concerns About Nick Carter After Aaron Carter's Death
Amid the heartbreaking death of musician Aaron Carter at age 34, many people have turned their attention to his older (and arguably more famous) brother, Nick Carter. A member of the wildly popular '90s boy band Backstreet Boys, Nick shared the screen with four of his siblings in the reality series "House of Carters" in 2006, revealing the troubled relationship between the Carters, which also included sisters Leslie, Bobbie Jean (B.J), and Angel — Aaron's twin. Nick, who's about seven years older than Aaron, often showed support for his younger brother's singing career, but issues between the two go back to 2014, when Aaron failed to attend Nick's wedding to Lauren Kitt, according to Page Six.
Despite postings on social media afterward that showed the two siblings celebrating the holidays together, Nick filed a restraining order against his younger brother in 2019, claiming Aaron had expressed his intent to kill Nick's wife and unborn child, which Aaron denied. The two brothers remained estranged in 2021, when Aaron tweeted claims that his family tried placing him under a conservatorship, and E! reported Nick and Aaron hadn't spoken in years. Now that Aaron has died, many fans are worried about how well Nick will handle the loss.
Aaron isn't the first sibling Nick Carter has lost
Nick Carter's no stranger to tragedy, as he also lost his sister Leslie when she died of a drug overdose in 2012. She was only 25 at the time, according to New York Post. The siblings also lost their father, Bob Carter, in 2017, People reports. While Nick seems to have focused on building his own family with his wife, Lauren, he has yet to issue a public statement about his brother's death as of this writing, leaving many fans wondering about his wellbeing amid so much loss.
One Twitter user wrote, "Sending love and support to @nickcarter and his family. I lost my little brother this past year and I can't imagine losing not one but two siblings. I know it seems like nothing matters right now, but lean on each other. RIP Aaron." Another tweeted, "As someone who has lost a sibling, I'm really feeling for Nick Carter as he's now lost a brother and a sister." Hopefully Nick and his family will be able to find closure as more details about Aaron's death come to light.