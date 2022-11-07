Rob Kardashian's Rare Appearance With His Family Didn't Go Unnoticed

When it comes to famous Hollywood families, the Kardashians rank among the most popular. There's no doubt that the ladies of the squad steal the spotlight at most events, and they all boast a wild number of social media followers. Still, we can't forget about the only male member of the Kris Jenner-headed crew — Rob Kardashian. As fans know, Rob appeared in a few seasons of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" before he started to fly under the radar to build his Arthur George sock empire.

Still, Rob made plenty of headlines for his marriage to Blac Chyna, and they even appeared in the short-lived reality show, "Rob & Chyna." According to IMDb, the series ran for just one season in 2016. When the Kardashians began their new reality show on Hulu, Rob didn't take the bait and join along. "Rob will NOT be appearing in their Hulu show because he does not want his life or the life of his daughter to be a part of it. Everyone respects this decision," an insider told Hollywood Life. "Doing the show with E! caused him nothing but pain and hardships as he had several hospitalizations." So, it makes sense why reality TV isn't at the top of his list.

But, it seems like the reality star isn't totally done with the spotlight, and a recent appearance with his mother and sisters proves that Rob's alive and well.