The Touching Way LeBron James Remembered Takeoff Before His NBA Game

The hip-hop world took a major blow on November 1, 2022, when it was announced that Migos rapper Takeoff — real name Kirsnick Khari Ball — was shot and killed at only 28 years old. He had attended a Halloween party at a bowling alley in Houston and was shot two times, including in the head, when a group of people had congregated outside the venue once the party was over, per KPRC 2. The tragic news triggered not only an outpouring of reactions from the music community but from the sports world as well.

Migos, the chart-topping hip-hop trio that Takeoff was best known for, had a special bond with sports teams in their home base of Atlanta. In fact, the Atlanta Braves, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Atlanta Hawks all took to social media to mourn the rapper. "We are heartbroken over the passing of Takeoff, a passionate Hawks fan and pillar of Atlanta culture," the Hawks tweeted on November 1. Trae Young, the team's star player, was blindsided by the "Us vs. Them" rapper's death. "No F***ing way," he tweeted on November 1. Speaking to the media days later, Young discussed how Takeoff's death had taught him gratitude. "[You learn] just how short this life can be and how you can't take any moments for granted," the point guard said on November 6, via Alive11.

Meanwhile, LeBron James paid tribute to Takeoff by first updating his Instagram profile photo to honor the slain rapper on November 3. A few days later James made an especially touching gesture to remember the young artist.