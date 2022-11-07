Lindsay Lohan Breaks Her Silence On Ex-Boyfriend Aaron Carter's Death
Aaron Carter was pronounced dead on November 5, 2022, after being found unresponsive in his bathtub at his California home, his family confirmed to CNN. He was 34. On Monday, the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner office released a statement to Hollywood Life about an update on his cause of death. As of right now, his "cause of death was deferred" which means more time is needed for the examination. After a thorough investigation and additional testing, a doctor will rule out what really happened to the "I Want Candy" singer.
As close family and friends continue to mourn his loss, Carter's ex-fiancée Melanie Martin has broken her silence. "I love Aaron with all my heart and it's going to be a journey to raise a son without a father," she told TMZ. "We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality." She also uploaded a two-second clip, crying in her car on TikTok. The former couple shares a baby boy named Prince who they welcomed back in November 2021. "I'm just focused on the future and being a dad," Carter said during an interview with People ahead of his son's arrival. "I want to be a good dad."
In addition to Martin sharing her experience with her late partner, another one of his popular ex-girlfriend's has chimed in to give her condolences.
Lindsay Lohan says she had 'a lot of love' for Aaron Carter
Lindsay Lohan shared a few words for her ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter following the news of his death. "My heart goes out to his family and may he rest in peace," Lohan said (via Entertainment Tonight). "And God bless him... and yeah, just [a] lot of love there." Lohan and Carter briefly dated back in 2002, after his split from actor Hillary Duff. According to Meaww, all three were reportedly involved with the "I'm All About You" singer around the same time. Although their romance was short-lived, they both shared a deep connection to Carter.
Duff also shared her sentiments about Carter's passing on social media. "I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world," she wrote on Instagram. "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent ... boy did my teenage self love you deeply."
The "Lizzie McGuire" actor ended her statement by sending love to Carter's family during such a devastating time.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).