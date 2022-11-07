Lindsay Lohan Breaks Her Silence On Ex-Boyfriend Aaron Carter's Death

Aaron Carter was pronounced dead on November 5, 2022, after being found unresponsive in his bathtub at his California home, his family confirmed to CNN. He was 34. On Monday, the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner office released a statement to Hollywood Life about an update on his cause of death. As of right now, his "cause of death was deferred" which means more time is needed for the examination. After a thorough investigation and additional testing, a doctor will rule out what really happened to the "I Want Candy" singer.

As close family and friends continue to mourn his loss, Carter's ex-fiancée Melanie Martin has broken her silence. "I love Aaron with all my heart and it's going to be a journey to raise a son without a father," she told TMZ. "We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality." She also uploaded a two-second clip, crying in her car on TikTok. The former couple shares a baby boy named Prince who they welcomed back in November 2021. "I'm just focused on the future and being a dad," Carter said during an interview with People ahead of his son's arrival. "I want to be a good dad."

In addition to Martin sharing her experience with her late partner, another one of his popular ex-girlfriend's has chimed in to give her condolences.