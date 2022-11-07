Kathy Griffin's Twitter Suspension Isn't Stopping Her From Taunting Elon Musk

Nobody puts Kathy Griffin in the social media corner. Aside from Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner. Griffin and Musk are both strong personalities, equally quirky and evenly as polarizing. So, it was always just a matter of time before the two publicly butted heads. "Comedy is now legal on Twitter," Musk tweeted following his latest purchase. But, the entrepreneur failed to spell out his definition of comedy, a subjective genre at the best of times. "Elon Musk's Twitter is a safe space for bros who think they're funny," The Washington Post opined. "[He] may think he's preserving comedy, but he's just ensuring the lowest kind has one more place to flourish," they continued.

It's undoubtedly true that the CEO's interpretation of what's humorous or satirical is as incomprehensible as Musk's family drama, meaning it's really tangled and confusing. "Humor" appears to be anything that doesn't poke fun at the great man himself. The Guardian reports Griffin was suspended for changing her account name to Musk's, tweeting his alleged support for "sexy females" during the mid-terms and urging #VoteBlueToProtectWomen."

"[Griffin] was suspended for impersonating a comedian," Musk tweeted. Very meta, given that Griffin actually is a comedian who was impersonating Musk, who isn't one (not intentionally, anyway). Perhaps, in an attempt to flex his comedic muscles, Musk clapped back at critics of his controversial new "blue tick" charge by tweeting Griffin could reinstate her account for $8. However, Griffin's Twitter suspension isn't stopping her from taunting Musk without spending a dime.