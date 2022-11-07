Kathy Griffin's Twitter Suspension Isn't Stopping Her From Taunting Elon Musk
Nobody puts Kathy Griffin in the social media corner. Aside from Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner. Griffin and Musk are both strong personalities, equally quirky and evenly as polarizing. So, it was always just a matter of time before the two publicly butted heads. "Comedy is now legal on Twitter," Musk tweeted following his latest purchase. But, the entrepreneur failed to spell out his definition of comedy, a subjective genre at the best of times. "Elon Musk's Twitter is a safe space for bros who think they're funny," The Washington Post opined. "[He] may think he's preserving comedy, but he's just ensuring the lowest kind has one more place to flourish," they continued.
It's undoubtedly true that the CEO's interpretation of what's humorous or satirical is as incomprehensible as Musk's family drama, meaning it's really tangled and confusing. "Humor" appears to be anything that doesn't poke fun at the great man himself. The Guardian reports Griffin was suspended for changing her account name to Musk's, tweeting his alleged support for "sexy females" during the mid-terms and urging #VoteBlueToProtectWomen."
"[Griffin] was suspended for impersonating a comedian," Musk tweeted. Very meta, given that Griffin actually is a comedian who was impersonating Musk, who isn't one (not intentionally, anyway). Perhaps, in an attempt to flex his comedic muscles, Musk clapped back at critics of his controversial new "blue tick" charge by tweeting Griffin could reinstate her account for $8. However, Griffin's Twitter suspension isn't stopping her from taunting Musk without spending a dime.
Kathy Griffin ruthlessly roasted Elon Musk from beyond the grave
Kathy Griffin wasn't the only comedian to pay the price for parodying Elon Musk. CNN reports Sarah Silverman's account was "temporarily restricted" after firing off a pro-Democratic missive under Musk's name. "I am a freedom of speech absolutist, and I eat doody for breakfast every day," Silverman tweeted. Her restriction was lifted after changing the name back to hers. But Griffin doesn't roll over so easily. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, she used her dead mom's account to throw barbs instead. Griffin still utilized Musk's name on the profile heading and the same photo from his account but used @TipItMaggieG handle for a Musk-roast marathon.
"Elon, this is Maggie contacting you from the spirit world tell u ... you're a douchebag. This is not parody. This is the actual ghost of Kathy Griffin's boxed wine-loving mother saying I'm gonna get tipsy & throw my bingo cards at you! NOT A PARODY. To the moon, a******" she tweeted. Maggie G also retweeted anti-Musk messages. "Watching Musk meltdown feels like watching Kanye West meltdown feels like watching Trump meltdown. We are trapped in a Möbius strip of narcissistic autocrat," Molly Jong-Fast tweeted.
Meanwhile, one Twitter user posed an interesting premise. "If everyone on Twitter changes their name to Elon Musk and all of them are suspended, Twitter will only have one user left, who also happens to own Twitter," they posted, noting it would be like a super cool episode of "The Twilight Zone."