Elon Musk's Family Drama Is Messy Beyond Comprehension

Elon Musk's Twitter controversy is renowned. He sparked fresh debate after declaring he's on a mission to end the world's population decline. "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," he tweeted. And, Elon is keeping his word, although he still has a way to go to catch up with the Duggars.

According to Page Six, Elon's firstborn, Nevada Alexander Musk, with then-wife Justine Wilson, tragically died from SIDS at 10 weeks old. The couple later welcomed twins Griffin Musk and Vivian Wilson, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk, before divorcing in 2008. Elon also has a son, X AE A-XII, and a daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, with Grimes. Vivian, who's transgender, recently filed to legally change her name, including removing "Musk" as her last name. She stated she no longer wanted to be associated with her father "in any way, shape or form." Then came the surprise news that Elon welcomed new twins with a company exec last year, resulting in 10 kids so far.

Elon's parents divorced when he was 8, and he rarely saw either of them growing up. "I was raised by books. Books, and then my parents," he told Rolling Stone. In a rare moment of emotion, a tearful Elon claimed his dad was "evil" and "violent" when he was a young child — allegations Errol Musk denied. Elon is now estranged from his dad and it's believed Errol's secret offspring led to the father-son divide.