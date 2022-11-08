Jinger Duggar Vuolo Confirms Her New Book Avoids The One Topic Critics Are Interested In

Jinger Duggar Vuolo has long been considered the rebel of the Duggar family, but that doesn't look to be the case in the new book she's set to release in 2023.

It was just in October when the "Counting On" alum announced that she had written a book titled "Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear," which is a follow-up to "The Hope We Hold," the book she wrote with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. According to the memoir's description, the sixth child of the Duggar family paints a complete picture of how she had managed to break free from the "unhealthy ideology" she subscribed to in her youth. As everyone knows, she grew up in the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP) religion, which she eventually realized was "built on rules" and "not God's Word."

The publisher's site categorized the book under "dysfunctional families" (via InTouch Weekly), so fans are eager to know if it would be an explosive tell-all about Jinger's parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar. But as it turns out, the memoir will be less about the Duggars, in general, and more about Jinger's spiritual journey.