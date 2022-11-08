Jinger Duggar Vuolo Confirms Her New Book Avoids The One Topic Critics Are Interested In
Jinger Duggar Vuolo has long been considered the rebel of the Duggar family, but that doesn't look to be the case in the new book she's set to release in 2023.
It was just in October when the "Counting On" alum announced that she had written a book titled "Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear," which is a follow-up to "The Hope We Hold," the book she wrote with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. According to the memoir's description, the sixth child of the Duggar family paints a complete picture of how she had managed to break free from the "unhealthy ideology" she subscribed to in her youth. As everyone knows, she grew up in the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP) religion, which she eventually realized was "built on rules" and "not God's Word."
The publisher's site categorized the book under "dysfunctional families" (via InTouch Weekly), so fans are eager to know if it would be an explosive tell-all about Jinger's parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar. But as it turns out, the memoir will be less about the Duggars, in general, and more about Jinger's spiritual journey.
Jinger Duggar Vuolo's new book will not be a tell-all about the Duggars
According to Jinger Duggar Vuolo, her upcoming memoir, "Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear," was the "hardest thing I've ever done." In a YouTube video, she divulged that the book will "share stories from my life," those that "nobody saw while the TV cameras were rolling."
The "19 Kids and Counting" star also clarified that despite fans and critics expecting her to expose the Duggars in her book, it's first and foremost, "not a tell-all about my family." She explained that, instead, the memoir details how she's "disentangling" her Christian faith, as opposed to completely veering away from it. She hopes that by writing this, those who are also "struggling" with their faith can feel encouraged to "examine [their] beliefs without abandoning God."
While Jinger didn't drop the truth bombs the public had hoped she would, a friend she grew up with thinks the book might still potentially impair her relationship with her parents. Speaking with The U.S. Sun, former Duggar family friend Mary Murphy, who was also shunned from their church, revealed that Jim Bob and Michelle may "shut Jinger out and cut her off" if the book contains questionable claims. But if it doesn't "hurt the family image or the facade of perfection," all will be well.