RHONY Star Bethenny Frankel Lashes Out At Haters Amid Podcast Launch

Bethenny Frankel's days as a cast member on "The Real Housewives of New York City" may be over, but that hasn't stopped her from causing a stir among current Bravolebrities. On November 3, the Skinny Girl Cocktails founder announced that she was starting a "Real Housewives" rewatch podcast called, "ReWives with Bethenny Frankel." "I wanted to do a rewatch podcast, but I didn't want to do something derivative," Frankel told People, adding, "It's really about narrowing in on what's insightful and talking about the whole themes in a way that somebody who has never seen the show would be as wildly entertained as someone who's obsessed."

Frankel went on to reveal that the subject matter on the podcast, which is set to launch on November 14, will extend beyond the franchises' messy moments and will instead include conversations about marriage, business, friendship, and more.

And while Frankel is ecstatic about the launch of her new venture, not everyone shares her enthusiasm. Since announcing the podcast, Frankel has been hit with mounting criticism, and she has not hesitated to fight back.