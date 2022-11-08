RHONY Star Bethenny Frankel Lashes Out At Haters Amid Podcast Launch
Bethenny Frankel's days as a cast member on "The Real Housewives of New York City" may be over, but that hasn't stopped her from causing a stir among current Bravolebrities. On November 3, the Skinny Girl Cocktails founder announced that she was starting a "Real Housewives" rewatch podcast called, "ReWives with Bethenny Frankel." "I wanted to do a rewatch podcast, but I didn't want to do something derivative," Frankel told People, adding, "It's really about narrowing in on what's insightful and talking about the whole themes in a way that somebody who has never seen the show would be as wildly entertained as someone who's obsessed."
Frankel went on to reveal that the subject matter on the podcast, which is set to launch on November 14, will extend beyond the franchises' messy moments and will instead include conversations about marriage, business, friendship, and more.
And while Frankel is ecstatic about the launch of her new venture, not everyone shares her enthusiasm. Since announcing the podcast, Frankel has been hit with mounting criticism, and she has not hesitated to fight back.
Bethenny Frankel said the other Housewives are envious
Bethenny Frankel has prompted an uproar as current (and former) Bravo stars are slamming the businesswoman for her new "Housewives" podcast. Carole Radziwill, who starred on "The Real Housewives of New York City" from 2012 to 2018, did not hold back when a fan asked for her opinion on Frankel's new show. "Oh lordy...how original," Radziwill tweeted. "But she did build her brand by trashing& mocking women specifically the HWs & Betheny always returns to what she does best."
Of course, Radziwill wasn't the only Bravolebrity to slam Frankel, as Luann de Lesseps has also taken jabs at the author. "It's pretty sad and pathetic that she has to resort to Housewives because of all of her failed pivots since the Housewives," de Lesseps said, during an appearance on Danny Pellegrino's podcast "Everything Iconic."
Now, Frankel is firing back and has suggested that her former co-stars are simply jealous of her upcoming podcast. "I walked away from 'Housewives' for millions of dollars that I left on the table ... I'm at a point in my career where I decide. So I don't have to go back to anything," Frankel exclaimed in a TikTok posted on November 7. She went on to add, "And for the haters, sorry if it's such a great idea that you're either worried or envious or just concerned or just can't help yourself because it's f***ing great." In the caption, Frankel added that her show is currently "#8 in the top podcasts."