Olivia Culpo Divulges New Details About Past Relationship With Nick Jonas

Before Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra surprised fans by revealing they were in a relationship in May 2018, the singer dated some of the biggest A-listers around. One look at his relationship timeline reveals huge celebrity names, from Miley Cyrus to Kendall Jenner. One of his most notable exes, though, was Olivia Culpo. The couple got together in 2013 and things seemed to be going strong; she even inspired him to write "Jealous" and appeared in the music video, but they called it quits in 2015, per Us Weekly. Jonas told Extra, "We had a great, beautiful few years together," but essentially said he was ready to move on. As for Culpo, she appeared more shaken by the breakup. Taking to Instagram to share her pain, she wrote, "Your heart just breaks."

However, that wasn't the last we'd hear about Culpo and Jonas as a couple. In 2016, Demi Lovato told Billboard she approved of the split because Culpo reportedly didn't make her friend laugh. "I go, 'Honestly, I didn't like her anyway,'" she admitted, then revealed she actually encouraged Jonas to call things off. "Listen, even when he was in a relationship, I was like, 'Get out of that. You could f*** anybody that you want right now, so have fun and do that,'" she confessed. Jump to 2018 and an insider told Us Weekly that Jonas texted his ex to reconcile, but she shut it down. "He treated her badly when they broke up," they said. Now, we're learning just how badly.