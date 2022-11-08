DWTS Star Sharna Burgess Unpacks How She's Currently Dealing With Motherhood

Sharna Burgess is quickly learning just how beautiful yet grueling motherhood can be. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum welcomed a baby boy — her first child with Brian Austin Green — back in June. Burgess and Green have reportedly been dating for over two years after a mutual friend set the pair up on a coffee date. "My god am I thankful every single day for that," the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star wrote on Instagram. "You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met."

Green claims the secret to their strong foundation has a lot to do with being forced to quarantine together. "You don't have places to go and other distractions," he explained during an interview with KTLA (via People). "It helps focus the situation a little more, which I think was really helpful." Burgess later gushed to ET Canada about how grateful she is to have met Green at the right time, "Brian and I were in a point in our lives where it was about getting to know the other person. No one was trying to rush into anything."

And, once their son was born, it also showed Burgess why motherhood is so special.