DWTS Star Sharna Burgess Unpacks How She's Currently Dealing With Motherhood
Sharna Burgess is quickly learning just how beautiful yet grueling motherhood can be. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum welcomed a baby boy — her first child with Brian Austin Green — back in June. Burgess and Green have reportedly been dating for over two years after a mutual friend set the pair up on a coffee date. "My god am I thankful every single day for that," the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star wrote on Instagram. "You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met."
Green claims the secret to their strong foundation has a lot to do with being forced to quarantine together. "You don't have places to go and other distractions," he explained during an interview with KTLA (via People). "It helps focus the situation a little more, which I think was really helpful." Burgess later gushed to ET Canada about how grateful she is to have met Green at the right time, "Brian and I were in a point in our lives where it was about getting to know the other person. No one was trying to rush into anything."
And, once their son was born, it also showed Burgess why motherhood is so special.
Sharna Burgess hasn't showered in two days
Sharna Burgess is getting candid about what it's like to be the mother of a four-month-old and the toll it has taken on her. "This week has been lots of snuggles, lots of love and I cannot believe how big he is," she wrote on Instagram alongside a few family photos. "I genuinely live in sweats and no make up so a selfie was necessary the one day I managed to make a small effort, mom life is busy and at the same time I go nowhere."
"Between pumping feeding playtime and everything in between there are no hours left in the day," she continued. "I realized at one point I hadn't showered in 2 days." While Burgess certainly has a lot on her plate, she said she "wouldn't change a single thing," and that balance will inevitably come. She added: "Watching him grow and learn is beautiful and like all Moms... I could swear my baby is the smartest and the cutest"
Aside from Green's child with Burgess, he shares three children with his ex-wife, Megan Fox. According to Today, Fox filed for divorce in November 2020, but she and Green have continued co-parenting their sons. The actor also shares a son with his ex-girlfriend, actor Vanessa Marcil.