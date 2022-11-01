Brian Austin Green Discusses What Co-Parenting With Megan Fox Is Really Like

While there might have been a time where Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were making headlines over petty digs on social media, it seems like that time is long gone. Fox is no longer picking public fights with her ex over photos of their children on Instagram, per the "Today" show, even though she once wrote on Green's Insta post, "I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media." Instead, the two are synching their iCals to make sure that their three children — Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River — get to see both sides of the family for the holidays.

Speaking to E! Online in a new interview, Green revealed that he and Fox are in a very good place right now, especially when it comes to sharing their parental responsibilities. He said, "We don't fight over time with the kids. We try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve."

He also added that because their schedules are so chaotic, they've learned how to roll with the tide. The actor said, "People make the mistake of going into separation, worrying about not affecting the kids. But I don't think that's possible. I don't think it's possible to separate and have it not affect the kids."

In other words, it sounds like Green and Fox have found the best roles for themselves yet: superhero co-parents.