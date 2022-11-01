Brian Austin Green Discusses What Co-Parenting With Megan Fox Is Really Like
Co-parenting with an ex isn't always easy, but a lot of former partners make it work. Even though Hollywood has seen a lot of messy custody battles over the years, many celebrities put their differences aside to do what's best for their children. For example, Kim Kardashian has managed to stay positive, despite her ex Kanye "Ye" West's career implosion. Seeing how he's the father of her four children, Kardashian has kept the focus on their kids and wanting to keep the peace, according to E! News. Sadly, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's custody battle is also far from over as Jolie "will never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18," per one Us Weekly source.
Thankfully, there are some ex-couples in the celebrity world that have managed to set their own interests aside and prove to the world that co-parenting doesn't have to look like a bad storyline from a Lifetime movie full of dramatic courtroom scenes and unshakeable tears. Brian Austin Green and his ex Megan Fox are two people who have realized that giving their kids the best of both worlds is a winning combination. At least, that's what BAG implied when he recently detailed his co-parenting relationship with his ex ahead of the holiday season.
Brian Austin Green and Meghan Fox are co-parenting drama
While there might have been a time where Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were making headlines over petty digs on social media, it seems like that time is long gone. Fox is no longer picking public fights with her ex over photos of their children on Instagram, per the "Today" show, even though she once wrote on Green's Insta post, "I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media." Instead, the two are synching their iCals to make sure that their three children — Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River — get to see both sides of the family for the holidays.
Speaking to E! Online in a new interview, Green revealed that he and Fox are in a very good place right now, especially when it comes to sharing their parental responsibilities. He said, "We don't fight over time with the kids. We try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve."
He also added that because their schedules are so chaotic, they've learned how to roll with the tide. The actor said, "People make the mistake of going into separation, worrying about not affecting the kids. But I don't think that's possible. I don't think it's possible to separate and have it not affect the kids."
In other words, it sounds like Green and Fox have found the best roles for themselves yet: superhero co-parents.