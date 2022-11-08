Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen: Who Will Find Love Again First? Experts Weigh In – Exclusive

It seemed like the whole world was buzzing about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage before the longtime couple officially announced they were going their separate ways. The football legend and the iconic supermodel confirmed their divorce after weeks of speculation they'd hit a rough patch, with the pair being legally single as of October 28, per People.

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," Bündchen wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram Story confirming the breakup, while Brady also took to Instagram Stories to share a similar sentiment. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way," he wrote (via People).

Since then, there's been plenty of speculation about who the genetically blessed twosome may date next, with Bet Online even compiling lists of eligible bachelors and bachelorettes that might be in the running. And it could be a case of ex-partner swap, as Kim Kardashian is on the list for Brady while Pete Davidson is on the list for Bündchen. Now there's an episode of "Wife Swap" we'd like to see! But who's actually more likely to move on first?