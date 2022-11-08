Things Were Reportedly Looking Up For Nick And Aaron Carter Before Aaron's Tragic Death

Aaron Carter and his older brother Nick Carter struggled for years to maintain a healthy, positive relationship. So of course when news broke that Aaron was found dead in his bathtub, his family was devastated. Nick, who is widely known for being a part of the boy band Backstreet Boys, first rose to fame in 1996 after the group became a teen phenomenon launching them to all-new heights in their career. As Nick's success continued to grow, his little brother was right behind him following in his footsteps. "He's always wanted me to do this job that I'm doing right now," an 11-year-old Aaron confessed in a 1998 interview with MTV News. "He just looks out for me a lot."

However, although they shared a close bond when they were younger, things between the two got real messy. Aaron's drug addiction and mental health issues got in the way of their relationship at times; in 2019, Nick revealed he filed a restraining order against the "I Want Candy" singer. Nick alleged his brother confessed to having thoughts of "killing" his pregnant wife and unborn child. "We were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family," Nick tweeted.

Aaron quickly denied the claims and in response severed ties with his older sibling. "Take care. Nick Carter we're done for life," he wrote. Although their relationship only grew worse over the years, it appears the brothers were on the road to redemption.