Aaron Carter's Former Fiancée Melanie Martin Expresses What She Hoped Their Future Would Look Like

Aaron Carter — one of the biggest teen idols of the early 2000s — died unexpectedly in his home on November 5. Authorities responded to a call and found Carter unresponsive in his bathtub. His on-again, off-again fiancee, Melanie Martin, confirmed the news when speaking to TMZ. "My fiance Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart, and it's going to be a journey to raise a son without a father," she said. "Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

Martin and Carter were together for three years. They got engaged in 2020 and welcomed their son, Prince, a year later, per Us Weekly. Though Carter struggled with addiction issues for most of his adult life, he was overjoyed to start a family with Martin. "It's all a beautiful blessing because I've had a lot of relationships, and I started [to] kind of [give] up on love. I was talking about having a family years ago," Carter told the outlet in 2021. He added that the birth of his son had inspired him to make serious changes in his life. "You gotta be able to recognize how you look, how you feel, and you gotta know that your body is a temple, and you need to cherish it and take care of it."

Martin was heartbroken to lose Carter just a year later. As she copes with the death of her fiance, she must also come to terms with the loss of the family they planned to build together.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).