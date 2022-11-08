Aaron Carter's Former Fiancée Melanie Martin Expresses What She Hoped Their Future Would Look Like
Aaron Carter — one of the biggest teen idols of the early 2000s — died unexpectedly in his home on November 5. Authorities responded to a call and found Carter unresponsive in his bathtub. His on-again, off-again fiancee, Melanie Martin, confirmed the news when speaking to TMZ. "My fiance Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart, and it's going to be a journey to raise a son without a father," she said. "Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."
Martin and Carter were together for three years. They got engaged in 2020 and welcomed their son, Prince, a year later, per Us Weekly. Though Carter struggled with addiction issues for most of his adult life, he was overjoyed to start a family with Martin. "It's all a beautiful blessing because I've had a lot of relationships, and I started [to] kind of [give] up on love. I was talking about having a family years ago," Carter told the outlet in 2021. He added that the birth of his son had inspired him to make serious changes in his life. "You gotta be able to recognize how you look, how you feel, and you gotta know that your body is a temple, and you need to cherish it and take care of it."
Martin was heartbroken to lose Carter just a year later. As she copes with the death of her fiance, she must also come to terms with the loss of the family they planned to build together.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Melanie Martin wanted more kids with Aaron Carter
While speaking to Us Weekly in the days following Aaron Carter's death, Melanie Martin lamented the life she missed out on with her late fiance. "I was really looking forward to getting married and having more children with him, she told the outlet. "It happened so fast and I'm still in shock that I will never see his face again." Martin claimed that while their chaotic relationship often made headlines, Carter was a loving and devoted partner. "Aaron was a wonderful man and he really loved to take care of his family," she said.
Though once a teen heartthrob, Carter's adult life was full of hardship and addiction, per The Sun. After the deaths of his sister Leslie in 2012 and father Robert in 2017, things became more difficult. "Aaron never really dealt with a lot of trauma he had," a source told People. "That's when I saw him really start to spiral. He had gotten in trouble before, but he went from a partier to something a lot more dark then. It was like he gave up."
Along with his fiancee Martin and son Prince, Carter will be sorely missed by his family, including his estranged brother, Nick Carter. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," Nick wrote in an emotional Instagram post. "I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth."