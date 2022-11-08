Lauren Conrad And Kristin Cavallari Spill The Tea About Their Beef Over Stephen Colletti

"Laguna Beach" was one of the hottest shows on MTV in the early 2000s. The reality show followed the lives of high school teenagers living the American dream in Southern California. Of course, high schoolers come with a lot of drama, and "Laguna Beach was filled with plenty.

One of the main storylines for the first two seasons was the love triangle between Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, and Kristin Cavallari. Conrad and Colletti were good friends and it seemed as if she was crushing on him, but he was in a relationship with Cavallari. Colletti and Cavallari had the typical teenage romance with many break-ups and make-ups. Colletti and Conrad's close friendship didn't help matters and caused a years-long beef between Conrad and Cavallari.

Cavallari opened up to Insider about her and Conrad's feud. She claimed that while she and Conrad hung out together socially, they were never friends. "I think not everyone has to be friends and not everyone is going to like each other. And I think that that's perfectly okay. As long as everyone's respectful of one another," Cavallari stated. "The difference on the show is I definitely wasn't respectful of her because I felt like at the time she was trying to steal my boyfriend." Now, almost a decade later, the threesome has come full circle and finally resolved their long-standing drama.