Lauren Conrad And Kristin Cavallari Spill The Tea About Their Beef Over Stephen Colletti
"Laguna Beach" was one of the hottest shows on MTV in the early 2000s. The reality show followed the lives of high school teenagers living the American dream in Southern California. Of course, high schoolers come with a lot of drama, and "Laguna Beach was filled with plenty.
One of the main storylines for the first two seasons was the love triangle between Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, and Kristin Cavallari. Conrad and Colletti were good friends and it seemed as if she was crushing on him, but he was in a relationship with Cavallari. Colletti and Cavallari had the typical teenage romance with many break-ups and make-ups. Colletti and Conrad's close friendship didn't help matters and caused a years-long beef between Conrad and Cavallari.
Cavallari opened up to Insider about her and Conrad's feud. She claimed that while she and Conrad hung out together socially, they were never friends. "I think not everyone has to be friends and not everyone is going to like each other. And I think that that's perfectly okay. As long as everyone's respectful of one another," Cavallari stated. "The difference on the show is I definitely wasn't respectful of her because I felt like at the time she was trying to steal my boyfriend." Now, almost a decade later, the threesome has come full circle and finally resolved their long-standing drama.
Kristin Cavallari says MTV blew up her beef with Lauren Conrad
"Laguna Beach" fans can finally get their closure after all these years. Lauren Conrad dropped in as a guest on Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti's podcast, "Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen" and the three addressed their past. Cavallari spilled that MTV had had a hand in blowing up her feud with Conrad out of proportion. "My take on it is, you and I never really had any beef really — obviously there was a little truth about what happened between the three of us," Cavallari stated. "But I felt like MTV coming kept it alive and made it way worse than it ever would have been."
She and Conrad then spilled that while the producers were focused on their love triangle with Colletti, they were actually hooking up with their castmate Talan Torriero. "[The producers] would like, fabricate a story with you [to Colletti] but everybody is hooking up with sweet Talan," Conrad laughed.
Cavallari previously opened up about her feud with Conrad in her 2016 memoir, "Balancing in Heels: My Journey to Health, Happiness, and Making it all Work." She wrote about how she had a "normal" relationship with Colletti which struggled under the added pressure from MTV. "One of the most hurtful things they did was pressure Stephen to spend time with ... Lauren while he and I were dating," she penned, via Elite Daily. "[It] affected me deep." Ten years later, the three are finally able to laugh about their high school drama.