New Information About One Of Aaron Carter's Last Projects Has Been Released
In the days following Aaron Carter's death, additional details have emerged about the singer's untimely passing. On November 5, TMZ reported that the "I Want Candy" singer was found dead in his Los Angeles home. In the wake of the pop star's death, his brother, Nick Carter, shared a touching tribute to Aaron on Instagram. "My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," Nick wrote, alongside photos of the pair. "I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."
Aaron's death came as a shock to those closest to him, as the embattled star was reportedly planning a career comeback. His manager, Taylor Helgeson, told TMZ that Aaron recently started working on a follow-up album to his 2018 project "Love," called "Love 2." Helgeson went on to add that Aaron was excited about the album – which was set to be the singer's "best work yet." In the meantime, Aaron was also working on another big project to mark his career comeback.
Aaron Carter starred in a sitcom pilot
Friends of Aaron Carter have spoken out about the singer's final moments, revealing that Carter was seemingly optimistic in the days before his death. Gary Madatyan — who rushed to the pop star's home after his death — emphasized to Page Six that Carter was looking forward to the future. "I personally think he was on medication and had fallen asleep in a bathtub ... I think it's a tragic accident, because he loved life. He had so many plans," Madatyan revealed. "Even though he had mental issues, addiction, he loved life."
One of Carter's upcoming projects included a starring role in the pilot for a sitcom titled, "Group." According to Deadline, the show — which is currently in post-production — will move forward in Carter's honor. "Aaron was so excited about the show and helping raise awareness for mental health, a topic he was very passionate about," writer and director Brian Farmer said. "He said being a part of the show gave him something positive to work toward, and I'll forever cherish that." Furthermore, Farmer told TMZ that Carter's team fully supports the release of the sitcom. There's no word yet on whether the series has been picked up by a network.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).