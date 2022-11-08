New Information About One Of Aaron Carter's Last Projects Has Been Released

Friends of Aaron Carter have spoken out about the singer's final moments, revealing that Carter was seemingly optimistic in the days before his death. Gary Madatyan — who rushed to the pop star's home after his death — emphasized to Page Six that Carter was looking forward to the future. "I personally think he was on medication and had fallen asleep in a bathtub ... I think it's a tragic accident, because he loved life. He had so many plans," Madatyan revealed. "Even though he had mental issues, addiction, he loved life."

One of Carter's upcoming projects included a starring role in the pilot for a sitcom titled, "Group." According to Deadline, the show — which is currently in post-production — will move forward in Carter's honor. "Aaron was so excited about the show and helping raise awareness for mental health, a topic he was very passionate about," writer and director Brian Farmer said. "He said being a part of the show gave him something positive to work toward, and I'll forever cherish that." Furthermore, Farmer told TMZ that Carter's team fully supports the release of the sitcom. There's no word yet on whether the series has been picked up by a network.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).