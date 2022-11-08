Emily Ratajkowski And Julia Fox Speak Candidly About Their Parenting Styles

Emily Ratajkowski became a single mother in September after filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard following cheating allegations, according to TMZ. The couple share a baby boy, Sylvester, who they welcomed into the world in March 2021, per USA Today. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Ratajkowski opened up about her divorce and said, "I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different."

Despite all of the emotions, her split from Bear-McClard reminded her about what's really important and takes precedence in her life. She revealed, "I've never had such clear priorities before in my life. Number one is Sly, and that's that. It's made me re-evaluate what's important to me, like, what do I want to teach my son?"

After filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Ratajkowski has been keeping busy. The model recently launched her own podcast, "High Low with EmRata," in October, and is using her platform to open up about a variety of topics including feminism and philosophy with featured guests. During a recent segment with Julia Fox, Ratajkowski and the actor got candid about their parenting styles and navigating motherhood.