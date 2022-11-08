Judge Judy Talks About What It Was Really Like To Live Next To Justin Bieber
Judge Judy Sheindlin made a career from her no-nonsense attitude. In fact, the "Judge Judy" star was so resolute that she even stepped away from her show in 2020 after going to "war" with CBS executives, per TMZ. The reality TV judge had parlayed her gig into a lucrative career over the years. One that afforded her the luxury of buying a condo at the prestigious Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills in 2013. Sheindlin shelled out $10.7 million dollars for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom unit, per Curbed Los Angeles. Not long after, Justin Bieber bought a condo in the same building. At the time, the "Baby" singer was infamous for being less than an ideal neighbor.
In 2013, the year before buying the condo in Sheindlin's building, neighbors in Beiber's Calabasas neighborhood called the police on the singer when he was observed driving his Ferrari at reckless speeds, as reported by Reuters. Earlier that year Bieber had been accused of spitting on a neighbor during a dispute. Bieber's reign of neighborhood terror continued in 2014 when he was accused of throwing eggs at a neighbor's home. The Daily News even reported surveillance footage that caught the "Boyfriend" singer throwing the eggs. These unneighborly acts did not go unnoticed by Judge Judy Sheindlin.
Why Justin Bieber avoided Judge Judy Sheindlin
Even though Justin Bieber was known for causing disturbances with his neighbors, when he lived in the same building as Judge Judy Sheindlin there were no reported incidents. That was partly because of how the singer viewed the "Judge Judy" star. "He's scared to death of me," Sheindlin told Access on November 7 while reflecting on the time when they both lived in the upscale Beverly Hills building. At that time, in 2014, Sheindlin commented on Bieber's behavior, which allegedly caused the "Sorry" artist to steer clear of her. "I must have said something about it, and then, I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there, coming and going, so he wouldn't have to bump into me," she recalled to Access.
The claim that Bieber was "scared to death" about living near Sheindlin was seemingly confirmed a few years after the two were neighbors. In 2017, a source claimed that the pop star was worried about living near the famously petulant TV judge. "Justin freaked out when he found out," the insider told OK!
When Bieber was making headlines for being a neighborly nuisance, Sheindlin was asked to weigh in on the singer's behavior, and she did not hold back. "I think it's sad," she told CBS News in 2014. "And nobody's going to remember that he was a marginal singer," Sheindlin said while blasting Bieber, which caused him to avoid her at all costs.