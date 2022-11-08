Judge Judy Talks About What It Was Really Like To Live Next To Justin Bieber

Even though Justin Bieber was known for causing disturbances with his neighbors, when he lived in the same building as Judge Judy Sheindlin there were no reported incidents. That was partly because of how the singer viewed the "Judge Judy" star. "He's scared to death of me," Sheindlin told Access on November 7 while reflecting on the time when they both lived in the upscale Beverly Hills building. At that time, in 2014, Sheindlin commented on Bieber's behavior, which allegedly caused the "Sorry" artist to steer clear of her. "I must have said something about it, and then, I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there, coming and going, so he wouldn't have to bump into me," she recalled to Access.

The claim that Bieber was "scared to death" about living near Sheindlin was seemingly confirmed a few years after the two were neighbors. In 2017, a source claimed that the pop star was worried about living near the famously petulant TV judge. "Justin freaked out when he found out," the insider told OK!

When Bieber was making headlines for being a neighborly nuisance, Sheindlin was asked to weigh in on the singer's behavior, and she did not hold back. "I think it's sad," she told CBS News in 2014. "And nobody's going to remember that he was a marginal singer," Sheindlin said while blasting Bieber, which caused him to avoid her at all costs.