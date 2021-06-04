Judge Judy Opens Up About Leaving CBS

The name synonymous with "television courtroom judge," Judy Sheindlin (aka Judge Judy), announced in March 2020 that her two-decade-long legal series was ending after its 2020-21 season. Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Sheindlin said, "I've had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it's been successful," sharing that the so-described "marriage" has yielded "25 years of reruns" that the network can utilize for years to come.

With Sheindlin's net worth estimated at a jaw-dropping $440 million, she isn't just the most successful TV judge in history, but one of the most successful people in television. She also certainly didn't get to be that way by being an easy customer. In a 2019 interview with The New York Times, Sheindlin revealed the secret to upgrading her salary ($47 million a year, per the outlet) with CBS. At dinner once every three years with the president of CBS Television Distribution, Sheindlin would slide over an envelope concealing her ideal salary "at the end of the meal." Once, the president had his own envelope and number in mind, to which Sheindlin simply replied, "This isn't a negotiation."

As she moves on to produce a new-and-improved version of her show for Amazon and IMDB TV, as Deadline announced, Sheindlin has since shared the actual reason she is leaving her CBS staple behind. Keep reading for the truth.