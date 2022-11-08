Savannah Guthrie Claps Back At Today Fans Over Segment With Ashton Kutcher

Anchor Savannah Guthrie is addressing those rumors about her pulling a fast one on viewers during a segment on "Today" with actor Ashton Kutcher. The "That '70s Show" actor appeared on the November 4 episode of "Today" to discuss his upcoming participation in the New York City Marathon that weekend. In preparation for the feat, host Carson Daly presented two large pint glasses of beer for Kutcher and Guthrie to "carbo-load." The pair agreed to chug the beers together, quickly downing the drinks.

But audiences immediately raised their eyebrows at the validity of the segment asking: Did Guthrie drink an actual beer? Since the glasses were clear, you can see that even after the chugging was done, Kutcher's glass had that leftover foam that beer leaves but Guthrie's was missing any foam. "Zero chance the 'Today' show served Savannah a flat beer," one user wrote on Twitter. "It's apple juice."

After all this online speculation, Guthrie is speaking out about the fake segment accusations.