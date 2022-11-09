Alanis Morissette Gets Blunt About Stepping Down From Rock Hall Of Fame Performance
Alanis Morissette just revealed the real reason she dropped out of the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The Grammy award-winning singer was expected to perform as part of a tribute to Carly Simon. According to Rolling Stone, Morissette was slated to perform Simon's hit song, "You're So Vain," alongside Olivia Rodrigo but pulled out at the last minute.
Earlier this year, Rodrigo inducted Morissette, who is admittedly her longtime idol, into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. "I remember hearing Alanis for the first time when I was about 13. I was in the car with my parents when 'Jagged Little Pill' came on," the "Driver's License" singer said in a statement (via Billboard). "I heard 'Perfect,' I was like, 'Oh, my God ... You can write songs like that?' I just looked at music and songwriting in a completely different way."
Rodrigo didn't get the chance to perform alongside her idol, and as it turns out, Morissette had a valid reason for backing out of the performance.
Alanis Morissette called out the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for its pervasive sexism
Alanis Morissette didn't mince words while explaining her decision to skip a performance at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The "You Oughta Know" singer took to Instagram to share a lengthy note suggesting that she felt disrespected by the show's production team.
"There are some misinformed rumblings about my not performing at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past weekend," she began the note posted to her Instagram Story (via E! News). After expressing her gratitude to the other female performers involved with the ceremony, including Olivia Rodrigo, Morissette explained that she has "spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment," which she tolerated for years. "Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women," she continued. The singer then appeared to have called out the show's production team, writing that she has had "countless incredible experiences" with production teams of all genders, and she will "continue to show up in those environments with bells on."
According to Variety, Morissette had actively participated in rehearsals before dropping out of the show. The outlet notes some sources are saying the singer "struggled with the song," which ultimately led to her withdrawal from the ceremony.