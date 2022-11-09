Alanis Morissette Gets Blunt About Stepping Down From Rock Hall Of Fame Performance

Alanis Morissette just revealed the real reason she dropped out of the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The Grammy award-winning singer was expected to perform as part of a tribute to Carly Simon. According to Rolling Stone, Morissette was slated to perform Simon's hit song, "You're So Vain," alongside Olivia Rodrigo but pulled out at the last minute.

Earlier this year, Rodrigo inducted Morissette, who is admittedly her longtime idol, into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. "I remember hearing Alanis for the first time when I was about 13. I was in the car with my parents when 'Jagged Little Pill' came on," the "Driver's License" singer said in a statement (via Billboard). "I heard 'Perfect,' I was like, 'Oh, my God ... You can write songs like that?' I just looked at music and songwriting in a completely different way."

Rodrigo didn't get the chance to perform alongside her idol, and as it turns out, Morissette had a valid reason for backing out of the performance.