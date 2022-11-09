Bella Poarch Finally Breaks Silence On Surprise Marriage And Divorce

Bella Poarch has announced that she is taking a break from social media following the surprising reports that she is married — and getting divorced. Fans were blindsided by the news that the TikTok star had filed for divorce from her husband, Tyler Poarch, and that she was married in the first place.

According to TMZ, Bella — whose real name is Denarie Poarch — cited "irreconcilable differences" in court documents filed in Los Angeles County as the reason for splitting with her husband of nearly four years. And while Bella remained notably quiet when the news broke, disbelief from fans echoed across social media. "She was acting as if she was single this entire time," one fan tweeted. Another, evidently taken aback by the news, wrote: "BELLA FILED A WHAT FROM HER WHAT AFTER SECRETLY BEING WHAT FOR WHAT."

And now, Bella has broken her silence and announced that she'll be laying low for a little while.