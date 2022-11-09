Tom Brady Opens Up About The Lessons He's Learning From Daughter Vivian Amid Difficult Divorce

2022 hasn't shaped up to be the year that Tom Brady anticipated. Following a failed Super Bowl bid in January, the star quarterback announced his retirement in February — only to change his mind and retake the field for a 23rd season. However, the narrative surrounding Gisele Bündchen and Brady's marriage has always been that she wanted him to spend more time with family, while football took a front seat for Brady. This was seemingly solidified when the couple confirmed their divorce in October.

For Brady, divorce was never in the cards. A source close to the seven-time Super Bowl champ told People that he did everything in his power to keep the marriage together. According to the insider, Brady "wanted to do whatever he needed to do to fix things," including therapy and counseling. But it was evidently too late for his supermodel wife, whom the source said "gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn't."

In the wake of the split, Brady is having a tough time on the football field as well. On November 6, he snapped a three-game losing streak (his first since 2002) with a victory over the Los Angeles Rams. He's also spoken about his efforts to maintain a positive mindset, telling his "Let's Go" podcast co-host Jim Gray that he's "doing the best job I can to win football games." But Brady's inspiration to keep his chin up comes from an unlikely source: his daughter, Vivian.