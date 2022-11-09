Bridget Marquardt Says A&E Playboy Documentary Was One-Sided

Bridget Marquardt, Kendra Wilkinson, and Holly Madison were Playboy publisher Hugh Hefner's trio of girlfriends during the 2000s. They also starred in the wildly popular show, "The Girls Next Door." The series put Marquardt, Wilkinson, and Madison on the map and made them reality stars. From time to time, Marquardt delights her nearly 500,000 followers with throwback photos of herself, Wilkinson, and Madison. While fans saw glimpses of life with Hefner on the popular series, Marquardt also spoke with Madison on her "Girls Next Level" podcast in 2022 (via Newsweek) about some of the not-so-glamorous aspects of their lives. One of these things included how Hefner's girlfriends had to ask the Playboy founder for an allowance.

Many of Hefner's other former flames also spoke poorly about the late Playboy star in the A&E documentary, "Secrets of Playboy." In an interview with People to promote the documentary, many women, including Audrey Huskey, made startling allegations against Hefner. She shared that Hefner invited her to his room and it seemed innocent enough until he proceeded to get on top of her with no pants. "I didn't say anything. I didn't give him permission," she revealed. "What was I going to do? If he said no, would he have stopped? I don't know." Sondra Theodore, another former girlfriend of Hefner said, "if I admitted [how he treated me], it made my story — the fairy tale — turn into a nightmare."

But Marquardt has a slightly different take on her time with Hefner.