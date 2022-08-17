Bridget Marquardt And Holly Madison Get Candid On Traumatizing Girls Next Door Experience

Once seen as a fun slice of 2000s camp, "The Girls Next Door" is one of many reality shows from the decade to age less than gracefully. The E! series, which ran for six seasons from 2005 to 2010, followed the lives of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and his live-in girlfriends at the Playboy Mansion. Despite the concept's obvious sleazy side, life at the mansion was portrayed as fun and glamorous, with its stars receiving spinoffs and even a cameo in the 2008 comedy "The House Bunny."

However, in the years since "The Girls Next Door's" conclusion, along with Hefner's death in 2017, former girlfriend Holly Madison has spoken out against her time in the mansion with some disturbing details. In Madison's 2015 memoir "Down the Rabbit Hole," she alleged Hefner bribed her to stay at the mansion when she was considering leaving, and also revealed that neither she nor co-stars Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson were paid for their participation in "The Girls Next Door." More recently, in the A&E docuseries "Secrets of Playboy," Madison accused Hefner of "love bombing" his girlfriends to gain their trust, and pressuring them into having sex with him (via Us Weekly).

While Wilkinson has hit back against Madison's claims and continues to defend Hefner, Madison has remained in touch with Marquardt, who backs up the allegations. Now, the duo is rewatching the show that made them famous, and they have plenty of thoughts.