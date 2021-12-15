Holly Madison Reveals New, Extremely Disturbing Details About First Date With Hugh Hefner
Over the years, many former Playboy bunnies and ex-girlfriends of Hugh Hefner, who passed away in 2017, have come forward with disturbing stories of their time spent at the Playboy Mansion. Star of E!'s "Girls Next Door" Kendra Wilkinson, moved out of the mansion in 2009 to marry former NFL player Hank Baskett. Wilkinson wrote in her 2011 memoir "Being Kendra: Cribs, Cocktails, and Getting My Sexy Back" about how she survived her time in the mansion. "I had to be very drunk or smoke lots of weed to survive those nights — there was no way around it," she revealed (via Us Weekly). "At about the minute mark, I pulled away and it was done. It was like a job. Clock in, clock out. It's not like I enjoyed having sex with him."
Izabella St. James dated Hefner from 2002-2004, and in her book "Bunny Tales: Behind Closed Doors at the Playboy Mansion," she revealed that Hefner would give them a $1,000 weekly allowance, per Us Weekly. Carla Howe, another former Playboy Mansion resident, told the Mirror, "When you're here you have to be in by the 9 p.m. curfew. You're not allowed to invite any friends up to see you," she shared. "You're definitely not allowed male visitors. If you break the rules you get banned. Once you're out, you're out, you can't come back." Jill Ann Spaulding also revealed in her memoir "Upstairs" that there was no protection or no STD testing done (via HuffPost).
Holly Madison alleges Hugh Hefner was 'literally pushed on top her her'
Holly Madison dated Hugh Hefner from 2001 to 2008, and recently appeared on the "Power: Hugh Hefner" podcast. She detailed a night out with Hefner before she lived in the Playboy Mansion. "I didn't really know what went on with them sexually," she said of the other Playboy bunnies and Hefner. "I knew there must be something and I was prepared for that. I wasn't prepared for what would eventually happen," per People.
She also expanded on her thought process at the time. "I thought it would be more the type of thing where I saw what happened, saw what was going on. If I wasn't comfortable with it I wouldn't have to do anything and I could make my decision on whether I wanted to come back for date No. 2 or not," Madison revealed. However, things went a bit differently. "I definitely was not expecting to be the first one to go that night but I was wasted," she recalled. "He was literally pushed on top of me. And after it happened, I was just mortified and embarrassed and it had way more of an emotional impact on me than I thought it would."
Madison still moved into the mansion, despite it being what she called a "traumatic experience." She admitted, "I felt like by moving myself in and getting what I wanted from the situation, that was demanding respect in a way. I felt like if I didn't do that I was just going to be haunted by this experience."