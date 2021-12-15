Holly Madison Reveals New, Extremely Disturbing Details About First Date With Hugh Hefner

Holly Madison dated Hugh Hefner from 2001 to 2008, and recently appeared on the "Power: Hugh Hefner" podcast. She detailed a night out with Hefner before she lived in the Playboy Mansion. "I didn't really know what went on with them sexually," she said of the other Playboy bunnies and Hefner. "I knew there must be something and I was prepared for that. I wasn't prepared for what would eventually happen," per People.

She also expanded on her thought process at the time. "I thought it would be more the type of thing where I saw what happened, saw what was going on. If I wasn't comfortable with it I wouldn't have to do anything and I could make my decision on whether I wanted to come back for date No. 2 or not," Madison revealed. However, things went a bit differently. "I definitely was not expecting to be the first one to go that night but I was wasted," she recalled. "He was literally pushed on top of me. And after it happened, I was just mortified and embarrassed and it had way more of an emotional impact on me than I thought it would."

Madison still moved into the mansion, despite it being what she called a "traumatic experience." She admitted, "I felt like by moving myself in and getting what I wanted from the situation, that was demanding respect in a way. I felt like if I didn't do that I was just going to be haunted by this experience."