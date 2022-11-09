Former NFL Star Michael Oher Celebrates Off-The-Field Milestone

Former NFL left tackle Michael Oher was a first-round draft pick in 2009. He was an offensive lineman for the Baltimore Ravens, the Tennessee Titans, and the Carolina Panthers throughout his eight-season career. According to Sportskeeda, he was known to be one of the best guards in the league. He won one Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2013.

But the offensive tackle became famous when the movie "The Blind Side" was released, which highlights his childhood of being abandoned and adopted. According to ESPN, Oher wasn't a fan of the movie, believing that it hurt his football career. "People look at me, and they take things away from me because of a movie," he told the outlet. "That's why I get downgraded so much, because of something off the field."

The former professional football player preferred to keep his personal life private, so it came as a surprise to people when he subtly revealed he had a wife. The Tennessean reported that a potentially intoxicated Oher allegedly assaulted an Uber driver, as he wanted the driver to follow his wife's car. But with a recent event happening, it seems that the two may not have been married at the time after all.