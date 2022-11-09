King Charles Appears Completely Unfazed By Public Egging

You'd think that getting pelted with raw eggs would elicit at least an "Oh dear" from the newly crowned British monarch, but King Charles appeared unfazed by his recent public egging. The king and Queen Consort Camilla were on an official visit to York, England, according to Page Six, when a protester threw four eggs in the couple's direction which, fortunately for them, missed. The protester, per Metro UK, was Extinction Rebellion activist Patrick Thelwell, who shouted, "This country was built on the blood of slaves." He was soon detained by police and escorted away.

Most people would probably be a bit thrown off if a stranger began hurling eggs and insults at their heads, but not King Charles. Surprisingly, the man who has become famous for overreacting to minor irritations like a faulty fountain pen was shockingly unbothered as eggs sailed past his earlobes. And yes, people on the internet noticed.