Drake And 21 Savage Have Landed Themselves In Hot Water With Vogue

Drake and 21 Savage's newest album, "Her Loss," has had a strange promotional journey. As reported by Pitchfork, the album release was delayed by a week after producer Noah "40" Shebib, who lives with MS, contracted COVID-19 while mastering the album. Drake originally announced the collaboration in an Instagram story (via Hype Beast). The record was expected out on October 28, 2022, however, the track list was revealed on November 3, just one day before its debut (per Complex). But the week-long release delay isn't the only problem that 21 Savage and Drake have faced while promoting their new collaboration.

First, there was considerable backlash against the album's lyrical content. Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion took offense to the lyrics implying she lied about being shot. "Stop using my shooting for clout!" she wrote on Twitter. Even Morocco World News has spoken out about the record, accusing the rappers of Islamophobia and saying that the crude lyrics are offensive to the women of Morocco. In fact, Complex even rounded up all of the written disses on "Her Loss."

However, it's not just the lyrics that are causing problems. The album's advertising roll-out has led to Drake and 21 Savage being sued for $4 million.