Rebel Wilson Gets Candid About Her Complicated Journey To Motherhood

Rebel Wilson recently welcomed her first child into the world via surrogate. The actor broke the news via Instagram with a photo of her newborn daughter, Royce Lillian, with a heartfelt caption. She said, "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Wilson added, "[I] particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift."

The news came just days after Wilson shut down a rumor circulating online that she and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, were engaged. She took to her Instagram story to put the rumors to rest and said, "Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged" (via NBC News). In June, the couple went public with their relationship on Instagram.

Wilson received an overwhelming amount of support from fans and loved ones on social media after announcing the birth of Royce. Brittany Snow, one of her "Pitch Perfect" co-stars, commented, "Aunt Britt is soooo excited to meet the newest Bella. I love you SO much Rebs." She also received public support from Agruma, who commented three pink heart emojis on the post. And while Wilson appears happier than ever right now, her journey to motherhood was certainly not an easy one.