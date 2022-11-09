Rebel Wilson Gets Candid About Her Complicated Journey To Motherhood
Rebel Wilson recently welcomed her first child into the world via surrogate. The actor broke the news via Instagram with a photo of her newborn daughter, Royce Lillian, with a heartfelt caption. She said, "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Wilson added, "[I] particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift."
The news came just days after Wilson shut down a rumor circulating online that she and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, were engaged. She took to her Instagram story to put the rumors to rest and said, "Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged" (via NBC News). In June, the couple went public with their relationship on Instagram.
Wilson received an overwhelming amount of support from fans and loved ones on social media after announcing the birth of Royce. Brittany Snow, one of her "Pitch Perfect" co-stars, commented, "Aunt Britt is soooo excited to meet the newest Bella. I love you SO much Rebs." She also received public support from Agruma, who commented three pink heart emojis on the post. And while Wilson appears happier than ever right now, her journey to motherhood was certainly not an easy one.
Rebel Wilson candidly opened up about her fertility journey
Rebel Wilson recently announced the birth of her first child, Royce Lillian, whom she welcomed into the world via surrogate. She recently opened up about her journey to motherhood and the challenges she faced along the way. The actor told People that she received some devastating news while filming "The Almond and the Seahorse." Wilson said, "During the filming I received some terrible news that all my harvested eggs up until that point had not survived being thawed." After going through multiple surgeries, she still didn't have any viable embryos. "It was feelings of loss, feelings of hope — and it all played into my performance. It was a very emotional time." She added, "I knew that my desire to become a mother was so strong, that I needed to keep trying." Luckily, things ended up working out for Wilson.
Her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, hosted a beautiful baby shower for her prior to Royce's birth. She told People that Agruma "went above and beyond to make it a special day" and called her "so amazing and such a great partner." Speaking about the shower, Wilson said, "It was the most gorgeous baby shower with friends from around the world."
Although Wilson's journey to motherhood had its series of trials and tribulations, it seems that Royce Lillian made it all worth it.