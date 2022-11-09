Julia Fox Admits Her Relationship With Kanye West Had A Negative Impact On Her Career

Julia Fox is opening up about her infamous relationship with Kanye "Ye" West, which dominated headlines in January. As she told Interview, Ye and Fox met at a New Year's Eve party in December 2021, after being connected through a mutual friend. In the "Uncut Gems" star's story with Interview Magazine, she revealed that she had an "instant connection" with the "Gold Digger" rapper.

"I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around," Fox said. Adding, "I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride."

However, the whirlwind romance with Ye would end as quickly as it began. In February, fans noticed that the actor deleted all images of herself and Ye from her Instagram account, in addition to unfollowing the couple's newly created fan accounts. Despite initially denying their split in her Instagram stories (via People) Fox eventually confirmed their separation by sharing a headline from Daily Mail about their break up. Now, the actor is opening up about her time with Ye, and has revealed the serious impact the romance had on her acting career.