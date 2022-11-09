Julia Fox Admits Her Relationship With Kanye West Had A Negative Impact On Her Career
Julia Fox is opening up about her infamous relationship with Kanye "Ye" West, which dominated headlines in January. As she told Interview, Ye and Fox met at a New Year's Eve party in December 2021, after being connected through a mutual friend. In the "Uncut Gems" star's story with Interview Magazine, she revealed that she had an "instant connection" with the "Gold Digger" rapper.
"I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around," Fox said. Adding, "I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride."
However, the whirlwind romance with Ye would end as quickly as it began. In February, fans noticed that the actor deleted all images of herself and Ye from her Instagram account, in addition to unfollowing the couple's newly created fan accounts. Despite initially denying their split in her Instagram stories (via People) Fox eventually confirmed their separation by sharing a headline from Daily Mail about their break up. Now, the actor is opening up about her time with Ye, and has revealed the serious impact the romance had on her acting career.
Julia Fox says she has gotten fewer acting offers
In September, Julia Fox exclaimed that she was "proud" of herself for splitting with Kanye "Ye" West, despite previously gushing over their time together. In an interview with ES Magazine, the actor suggested that there were several warning signs that she noticed during her time with Ye. "It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don't have time for it or energy," Fox said. "I don't have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I'm proud of myself for that." The "PVT Chat" star went on to emphasize that her short-lived romance with the infamous musician was not a publicity stunt.
Now, Fox is making an even bigger claim about her time with Ye, revealing that their relationship negatively impacted her acting career. "After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way," Fox said on Emily Ratajkowski's "High Low with EmRata" podcast. "I'm not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly." According to Fox, the heightened "notoriety" was not beneficial, and some in Hollywood have deemed her a "liability." But the fashion icon isn't concerned. She told Ratajkowski, "I think things come to you at the right time, so that's why I'm really not stressing.
Fox's last major motion picture role was in 2021's "No Sudden Move." She currently has two films in post-production, both of which are slated for release in 2023.