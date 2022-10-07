Nicki Swift Unveils What Fans Think Was Kanye West's Best Relationship - Exclusive Survey
Kanye "Ye" West may have a song titled "White Dress," but he hasn't exactly had the best luck when it comes to love. The one time he saw his love walk down the aisle to him in said white dress didn't exactly end well, as any celeb watcher worth their weight in West's gold grills knows he and Kim Kardashian called it quits after she filed for divorce in 2021 after around seven years of marriage. Things didn't exactly end on the best terms for West and the mother of his four children either, as West has famously slammed Kardashian and her family (and his former wife's now ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson) on multiple occasions since they went their separate ways.
But while his almost decade long romance with Kardashian may be his most famous, she's certainly not the only celebrity West has been romantically linked to. Of course, before Kardashian, he had a high-profile relationship with Amber Rose between 2008 and 2010 before famously moving on with Julia Fox in that not at all doomed from the start romance post-Kardashian.
But which of West's romances is Nicki Swift readers' favorite?
Do the public love Kanye West with Kim Kardashian?
Nicki Swift took it to the people when it came to crowning Kanye "Ye" West's best relationship. We asked 589 people to dish on their favorite Yeezy love connection, with a whopping 46.52% telling us that, despite all their drama, they thought his best relationship was with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Coming in a distant second was his notorious couple of years dating model Amber Rose (with 18.68% of our sample describing their love as West's best romance), while his more recent (very public) dalliance with actor Julia Fox came in third place with 14.43% of the votes. It may not have been the public's favorite, but there's no doubting we got plenty of entertainment from this one (Uncah Jams, anyone?)
At the bottom end of the table was West's reported romance with former Victoria's Secret model Irina Shayk at 10.36% after the two were thought to have enjoyed a summer fling together following his split with Fox, while his more under the radar relationships with Alexis Phifer and Chaney Jones came in last with 5.43% and 4.58% of the votes respectively.
As for who West will date next is anyone's guess, but it sounds like it won't be model Candice Swanepoel. Despite West and Swanepoel being spotted together on a few occasions, Us Weekly reported in September that it was all platonic and the two were just working together. "She's another one of his muses," a source claimed.